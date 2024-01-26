Delhi Top Cop's Son Killed, Body Disposed In Canal, Cops Find Money Angle

Twenty-four-year-old Lakshya Chauhan was a lawyer by profession.

Lakshya Chauhan, the son of an Assistant Commissioner of Police, left home on Monday to attend a wedding with two of his friends in Haryana.

He did not return home the next day and his father, ACP Yashpal Singh, who is posted in Delhi, filed a missing complaint following which the police launched a search operation to find their colleague's son.

The Delhi Police solved the mystery surrounding the 24-year-old man's disappearance today. The cops have arrested a man after a week-long search.

The victim, who was a lawyer in Delhi's Tis Hazari court, took money from one of the accused Vikas Bhardwaj, who was a clerk in the same court. Despite repeated reminders from Bhardwaj, the cop's son did not return the money, which resulted in an argument between the two.

Vikas conspired to kill Lakshya with his friend Abhishek, an accomplice in the crime, the police said. On January 22, Lakshya was travelling to Bhiwani to attend a relative's wedding and was joined by Vikas and Abhishek who went to attend the wedding in his car.

While returning late at night, the accused on the pretext of going to the washroom, got down of the car along with the victim near the Munak Canal in Panipat and pushed him

The police said the accused along with two accomplices killed the cop's son over financial transactions and disposed of the body in the drain in Panipat in neighbouring Haryana almost 40 km from his last known location in Karnal bypass.

During the investigation, the police found the victim's location in Haryana and a search is on to find his body.

The police have arrested Abhishek and a search is on to arrest the other accused.

The police had registered a case of kidnapping with intent secretly and wrongfully to confine a person, wrongfully concealing or keeping in confinement, a kidnapped or abducted person, the officer said.