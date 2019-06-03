Delhi To Soon Offer Free Public Transport For Women, Says Arvind Kejriwal: Live Updates

Arvind Kejriwal addressed a press conference this afternoon. (File)

Delhi women can soon travel free on public transport, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced today. The move, which is yet to be cleared by the centre, will be launched in three months, he said, and it would cost the Delhi government Rs. 700 crore this year.

The announcement comes days after the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) was wiped out in all seven Lok Sabha seats in Delhi in the recent national elections.

Officers have been given a week to prepare a detailed report after which a proposal will be brought in the cabinet, Mr Kejriwal said. The BJP questioned the proposal and asked if the city has enough resources to fulfill the promise.

