Delhi To Soon Offer Free Public Transport For Women, Says Arvind Kejriwal: Live Updates

The announcement comes days after the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) was wiped out in all seven Lok Sabha seats in Delhi in the recent national elections.

Delhi | | Updated: June 03, 2019 15:24 IST
Arvind Kejriwal addressed a press conference this afternoon. (File)

New Delhi: 

Delhi women can soon travel free on public transport, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced today. The move, which is yet to be cleared by the centre, will be launched in three months, he said, and it would cost the Delhi government Rs. 700 crore this year. 

The announcement comes days after the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) was wiped out in all seven Lok Sabha seats in Delhi in the recent national elections.

Officers have been given a week to prepare a detailed report after which a proposal will be brought in the cabinet, Mr Kejriwal said. The BJP questioned the proposal and asked if the city has enough resources to fulfill the promise.

Here are the live updates on Arvind Kejriwal's proposal on free transport for women


Jun 03, 2019
15:22 (IST)
The BJP scoffed at Mr Kejriwal's announcement. "Now such announcements will keep coming from the ghoshna mantra (announcement chief minister). Arvind Kejriwal has lost his mental balance," said Manoj Tiwari, Delhi BJP chief.

Jun 03, 2019
15:05 (IST)
Jun 03, 2019
15:04 (IST)
Women in Delhi didn't ask for a free ride pass they voted for Kejriwal, they had voted for the safe environment which they were promised to.
Jun 03, 2019
14:56 (IST)
Women in Delhi can soon travel free on public transport, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced today, days after his Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) was wiped out in all seven Lok Sabha seats in the recent national election.
