Delhi To Soon Offer Free Public Transport For Women, Says Arvind Kejriwal: Live Updates

Delhi women can soon travel free on public transport, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced today. The move, which is yet to be cleared by the centre, will be launched in three months, he said, and it would cost the Delhi government Rs. 700 crore this year.
The announcement comes days after the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) was wiped out in all seven Lok Sabha seats in Delhi in the recent national elections.
Officers have been given a week to prepare a detailed report after which a proposal will be brought in the cabinet, Mr Kejriwal said. The BJP questioned the proposal and asked if the city has enough resources to fulfill the promise.
Here are the live updates on Arvind Kejriwal's proposal on free transport for women
Hate to remind this, but Nirbhaya was gang raped in a bus in Delhi. At that time the country didn't protest over free rides for the women but for making the capital safe for its women to be able to take a bus or metro at any time of the day. Get your priorities right!- Priyanka Chaturvedi (@priyankac19) June 3, 2019
With all due respect, women in Delhi didn't ask for a free pass to ride when they voted for Kejriwal ji, they had voted for the safe environment promised to them. https://t.co/5AtSuFKFzt- Priyanka Chaturvedi (@priyankac19) June 3, 2019