Today Might Be The Coldest December Day In Delhi In 119 Years

Day temperature in Delhi is likely to fall to its lowest level in 119 years on Monday, making it the coldest day since 1901, weather agency India Meteorological Department has tweeted.

Delhi is witnessing unusually low temperatures this winter. Last week, the minimum temperature was recorded to be 2.4 degree Celsius. The weather office has said this year would be the harshest winter in decades.

"Delhi is likely to record its most coldest day today in last 119 year for December Month as day temperature till 1430 Indian Standard Time today has been unusually following a coldest trend, with Safdarjung's temperature being 9.4 degree and Palam's was 9 degree Celsius.

Delhi and its adjoining areas woke up to a thick blanket of fog on Monday morning, hitting air and railway traffic. As many as 21 Delhi-bound planes had to be diverted, several got delayed and six were cancelled. Around 30 trains are also running late.

The weather agency issued a "red" warning - which means extreme weather conditions- on Saturday.

According to the weather office, severe cold weather is likely to remain over northern India for two more days.

The average maximum temperature this month is likely to be 19.15 degrees Celsius. If it happens, then it will be the coldest December since 1997 when it was 17.3 degrees Celsius, and the second-coldest December since 1901.

Only on four occasions between 1901 and 2018, the average maximum temperature for December has been either equal to or less than 20 degree Celsius in 1919, 1929, 1961 and 1997.

