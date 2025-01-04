Delhi Teen Stabbed To Death Outside School After Fight With Classmate

A 14-year-old student was allegedly stabbed to death outside a school in Delhi after a fight with his classmate on Friday. The incident took place outside the Rajkiya Sarvodaya Bal Vidyalaya No 2 in Shakarpur area.

According to the police, the victim, Ishu Gupta, was engaged in a heated argument with another student, Krishna, during extra classes in the school. After the class ended, Krishna, along with three to four persons allegedly attacked the victim outside the institute.

Officials said that one of the accused stabbed the victim in his thigh.

"Immediately, a team of police, Anti Narcotics Squad, and Special Staff were directed to arrest the accused," an official release by the police said.

The police have detained seven people in the incident, including the victim's classmate.

"We are investigating their roles and motives. The victim's body has been sent for post-mortem," it said.

Last month a Class 11 student was stabbed to death in a market in Faridabad, days after engaging in an argument with the accused. According to the victim's sister, she and her brother had gone to the market on December 25 when the accused, Himanshu Mathur and Rohit Dhama, along with a few other men, attacked the victim with sticks and knives. She and some locals rushed the victim, Anshul, to the hospital where he died of his injuries.

The police arrested 10 people in the case.