Suspected Cow Smugglers Allegedly Open Fire At Cops In Delhi's Timarpur

Two suspected cow smugglers allegedly opened fire at a PCR van which was following them in north Delhi's Timarpur area, the police said on Sunday.

The incident took place on the intervening night of September 1 and 2, Deputy Commissioner of Police (north) Nupur Prasad said.

The unidentified duo fired two gunshots at the policemen and escaped from the spot leaving behind a tempo carrying two cows, she said, adding that the policemen were not injured.

The vehicle, which has a registration number of Rajasthan, has been seized and the cows have been sent to a cow shelter, the DCP said.

A case has been registered. Based on the registration number, efforts are underway to trace the owner of the vehicle and the accused, she said.