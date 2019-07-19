Delhi Speaker Sends Notice To Akali Dal Legislator Manjinder Sirsa

Delhi Assembly Speaker Ram Niwas Goel gives defamation notice to Akali Dal legislator Manjinder Sirsa

Delhi Assembly Speaker Ram Niwas Goel on Thursday served a defamation notice to Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) legislator Manjinder Singh Sirsa.

The SAD legislator had retweeted a picture of a white Duster car on July 15 that had a sticker "Son of MLA" on display and he claimed that it belonged to the Delhi Assembly Speaker's son.

Rejecting Manjinder Singh Sirsa's claim, the Delhi Assembly Speaker has sought a written apology from him within seven days, failing which he would go ahead with legal proceedings, including prosecution for defamation.

Picture of Duster that Akali Dal legislator Manjinder Sirsa tweeted has "Son of MLA" sticker on display

The notice that was sent to the SAD legislator by the advocate of the Delhi Assembly Speaker stated, "The car does not belong to my client's son. The false and defamatory allegations and statements have damaged the reputation of my client."

Manjinder Singh Sirsa is a Shiromani Akali Dal legislator from Rajouri Garden Assembly constituency in Delhi.

(With input from ANI and PTI)

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.