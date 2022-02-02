Delhi Businessman Kills Staff, Puts Body In Bag, Dumps At Metro Station

Sarojini Nagar murder: Three men have been arrested, the police said

A cloth businessman has been arrested for allegedly killing his employee over a sex blackmail video in south Delhi's Sarojini Nagar. Two more people including the businessman's nephew who helped in the murder have been arrested, police officer Gaurav Sharma said.

They kept the body of the 22-year-old shop employee inside a trolley bag and left it outside the metro station in Sarojini Nagar, near a popular south Delhi market.

The employee was in a sexual relationship with the businessman, 36, who has two children, the police said in a statement, adding the employee recorded a video and used it to extort money from the business. The employee threatened the businessman with making the video viral on social media if he was not paid, the police said.

Putting the murder plan in motion, the businessman called his nephew, who lives in a village in Uttar Pradesh, to Delhi on January 28 and booked two rooms at a guesthouse in south Delhi's Yusuf Sarai, 3 km from Sarojini Nagar.

The men were seen on CCTV camera carrying the large trolley bag, the police said. They called the employee to the guesthouse for some work, and when he reached, they overpowered him and tied him up with a cloth-drying rope cut from the guesthouse's balcony and killed him, the police said.

They loaded the body in the trolley bag, took it in a taxi to Sarojini Nagar metro station and dumped it there, the police said.

After the gruesome murder, the businessman took his employee's shoes, jacket, cap and wallet and dumped them near another metro station in west Delhi's Uttam Nagar. His nephew took the dead employee's mobile phone back to their village in UP.

The police said they have recovered some of the items and are looking for more.