Delhi Sees Rain On First Sunday Of 2019, With Temperature Taking A Dip

The Delhi winter got colder for residents on the first Sunday of 2019, as rain poured down on the national capital. The temperature in the city took a dip from the minimum of 5.4 degree Celsius recorded on Saturday.



"It's a wonderful morning in Delhi. Welcome first winter rain so vital for farmers and tackling pollution," a city resident tweeted.



Traffic remained light on roads where trucks are usually seen moving in the morning, while early morning shops outside offices remained shut.



The air quality in Delhi fell to the "severe" category on Saturday after a slight improvement on Friday. Officials had predicted that sufficient rain would bring down the pollution levels in the city.

"During the day, a partly cloudy sky can be seen with gusty winds, which is likely to lead to light rains or thundershower later in the day," an India Meteorological Department (IMD) official had forecast on Saturday.



The Delhi government has not ruled out enforcing the odd-even traffic rule if pollution levels in the city spiked above safe limits.

