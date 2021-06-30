Delhi Sees 94 New Cases In A Day, Lowest Active Cases In Over 4 Months

Wednesday's bulletin said a total of 79,935 tests were conducted in Delhi in a day. (FILE)

Delhi recorded 94 new COVID-19 cases - a marginal drop from yesterday's figures - and six deaths in the last 24 hours, according to a health department bulletin on Wednesday. The number of active cases in the city now stands at 1379 - lowest since February 28 when the active case count was 1335.

The positivity rate dropped slightly to 0.12 per cent from 0.15 per cent on Tuesday, the bulletin stated.

With the fresh cases, Delhi's COVID-19 caseload has increased to 14,34,188. The death count stands at 24,977, it said.

Delhi recorded 101 fresh COVID-19 cases and four deaths on Tuesday while it saw this year's lowest single-day spike on Monday with 59 new cases and two deaths.

Daily cases and deaths in the city began spiralling from April 19 onwards. According to official data, over 28,000 cases and 277 deaths were recorded on April 20 and 448 deaths on May 3.

Wednesday's bulletin said a total of 79,935 tests were conducted in Delhi in the last 24 hours.