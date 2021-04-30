Delhi Sees 375 COVID-19 Deaths, Over 27,000 Cases In A Day

This is the ninth day on the trot that Delhi has recorded over 300 coronavirus-related deaths.(FILE)

Delhi on Friday recorded 375 deaths due to the coronavirus and 27,047 fresh cases with a positivity rate of 32.69 per cent, according to the latest bulletin issued by the city health department.

This is the ninth day on the trot that Delhi has recorded over 300 coronavirus-related deaths.

It had reported 395 deaths, the highest since the pandemic began a year ago, on Thursday; 368 deaths on Wednesday; 381 on Tuesday; 380 on Monday; 350 on Sunday; 357 deaths on Saturday, and 348 on Friday, according to government data.

The national capital had recorded 24,235 cases on Thursday; 25,986 on Wednesday; 24,149 on Tuesday; 20,201 on Monday; 22,933 on Sunday; 24,103 on Saturday; 24,331 on Friday and 26,169 on Thursday.

The positivity rate was 32.82 per cent on Thursday, 31.76 per cent on Wednesday, 32.72 per cent on Tuesday, 35.02 per cent on Monday, 30.21 per cent on Sunday, 32.27 per cent on Saturday, 32.43 on Friday, and 36.24 on Thursday -- the highest so far.

The cumulative case count stands at 11,49,333, of which over 10.33 lakh have recovered. The death count due to the viral disease stands at 16,147, the bulletin said.

A total of 82,745 tests, including 20,011 rapid-antigen tests, were conducted in the said period, it added.

The tally of active cases in the city was at 99,361.

Out of 20,938 beds in city hospitals, only 1,199 are vacant. A total of 51616 patients are recovering in home isolation, the bulletin said.

A total of 74,250 vaccine doses were administered to people in the said period and the beneficiaries comprised 42,917 who took the first dose and 31,333 who received the second dose, the bulletin said.

The number of containment zones in the city has jumped to 37,223 from 35,924 the previous day.

