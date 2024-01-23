Schoolboy Who Died After Being Assaulted Wanted To Become Fighter Pilot: Family

The child's family has demanded stringent action against the accused.

The family members of a schoolboy, who died at a city hospital days after allegedly being thrashed by his seniors, said that the 12-year-old boy wanted to become a fighter pilot.

The incident happened at a government school in north Delhi's Shastri Nagar area on January 11. The boy succumbed at a hospital on January 20. The post-mortem was conducted on Tuesday.

The Delhi government, in a statement said, their heart goes out to the bereaving family who lost their child in a tragic incident.

Vinod Sharma, the victim's grandfather, said, "My grandchild's dream was to become a fighter pilot, but our dreams are now shattered. We got his body on Tuesday evening after the post-mortem and we are returning to our home after his cremation.” He further said that the family members, including the child's father, had visited the government school more than three times and the school principal assured them of action in the matter.

"We send our children to school to become good human beings. It was the responsibility of the school teachers and principal to take care of our child," Mr Sharma said.

Police said they are waiting for the post-mortem reports to know the actual reason behind the child's death after that they will lodge an FIR.

"The post-mortem has been conducted and the body was handed over to the family. Legal action would be taken as per the report findings," a senior police officer said.

The victim's father, Rahul Sharma had said that his son was assaulted by his seniors in the school and he received injuries on his leg.

"On January 11, when my son, a student of Class VI, returned home from the government school, he was limping and was in extreme pain. I asked him about the matter, but he did not utter anything," Mr Sharma had told PTI over the phone.

According to him, the child was taken to a hospital where he was given some medicines and asked to rest for a few days. But his health deteriorated and then the family members took him to another hospital in Rohini where he died on January 20.

The victim's mother appealed to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to take strict action against the accused.

“I ask Chief Minister Kejriwal to give my son back, whom I had admitted in a government school by trusting you.. I still don't know what happened to my son as there are no CCTV cameras in the school,” the mother told PTI Videos.

The Delhi government, in the statement, said, "The alleged incident took place outside of the school's premises, as parents sought the CCTV footage that has been ascertained. A prompt inquiry has been ordered already in the matter soliciting a report from the committee within two days and a formal report from the head of the school is to be submitted by Tuesday.”

"The Delhi government is actively taking essential measures, including counselling students, to foster a positive state of mind and prevent any potential unforeseen incidents," it said.