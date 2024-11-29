Delhi School, Close To Thursday's Blast Site, Receives Hoax Bomb Threat

No suspicious object was found and the threat was declared a hoax, an officer said. (Representational)

A private school in Delhi's Rohini, located within one kilometre of the site of a low-intensity blast in Prashant Vihar, received a bomb threat via email on Friday, Delhi Fire Service officials said.

The threat was later declared a hoax after a thorough search in the school premises, they said.

According to an official, a call was received from the Delhi Police about the bomb threat email at Venkateshwar Global School (VGS) at 10.57 am.

The school is located around one kilometre from the site where the low-intensity blast took place on Thursday.

A team of the Delhi Fire Services (DFS) immediately reached the spot. Police, bomb disposal squad, dog squad, along with DFS personnel checked the entire premises of the school, the officer said.

No suspicious object was found and the threat was declared a hoax, the officer added.

School authorities informed the parents for early dispersal of the students and requested them to pick up their wards by 11 am.

"The situation is well under control. There's no need to panic," a message from the school sent to the parents said.

Principal of VGS, Dr Namita Singhal, said the school received a bomb threat on its official email.

"After we received the email, we dispersed all the students and staff," she said.

Rati Awasthi, whose 12-year-old daughter studies in class VII, said, "We are deeply concerned about the current situation in the city. How can we feel confident about our children's safety?" She said just on Thursday, a bomb blast occurred in Prashant Vihar, barely a kilometre away from the school and a day later, the school itself has received a bomb threat.

"As soon as I received the message from the school regarding the bomb threat, I went blank and immediately reached there," she said.

She further said she will be in constant fear after sending her child to the school.

"I cannot put his studies on hold but then such news scares me," Awasthi said.

The Delhi Police in a statement said that a PCR call was received from Venkateshwar Global School around 10.55 am regarding a bomb threat email.

"On receiving the call, senior officers and staff immediately reached the Spot. Further, bomb squad, dog squad, fire brigade, Special Cell, Cyber Cell and Special Branch staff also reached the school," read the statement.

The school was evacuated by the school management and a thorough check was carried out in the school by the Bomb Detection Squad. Nothing suspicious was found. However, the source of the threat email is being verified. Legal action will be taken accordingly, it read.

