Man Arrested For Kidnapping, Raping 8-Year-Old Girl In Delhi: Police

The accused, Sudama, resided in Nabi Karim area and worked as a cart puller in Sadar Bazaar, they said.

Police said Sudama was under the influence of alcohol when he committed the crime. (Representational)

New Delhi:

A 40-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly kidnapping and raping a minor girl in North Delhi's Sadar Bazaar area, police said on Monday.

The incident took place on Friday night.

The eight-year-old girl was sleeping with her grandmother outside their house when the accused took her to a nearby place and raped her, they said.

According to police, when the girl's grandmother woke up and did not find the child, she alerted a family member.

Though the girl returned to the house, she started bleeding the next morning. The family then rushed her to a hospital and informed the police.

Since the victim only spoke Marathi, police took help from a woman who spoke the language to interact with the girl. The victim narrated her ordeal and managed to give a description of the accused. The accused was arrested on Saturday.

The police said Sudama was under the influence of alcohol when he committed the crime.

A case under relevant sections of  the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered against the accused, they added.

