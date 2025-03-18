Video: Gunman Opens Fire, Snatches Bag With Rs 80 Lakh In Delhi

A man has been allegedly robbed of Rs 80 lakh at gunpoint near Delhi's Chandni Chowk on Monday.

The incident, caught on CCTV, took place around 6 pm in front of shops on a narrow road in Kucha Ghasiram.

The video shows the accused, wearing a mask and a head cap, holding the victim at gunpoint and trying to snatch his bag.

He then gets hold of the cash-filled bag after firing a warning shot and runs away.

During the 1-minute encounter, the bystanders remain mute spectators.

According to police sources, six people were involved in the incident, who fled on a two-wheeler.

The police are now trying to identify the accused using the CCTV footage.