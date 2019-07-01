Delhi Couple Robbed At Gunpoint In Shocking Video, Children Were In Car

A family in north Delhi faced perhaps the most terrifying moments in their lives in the early hours of Sunday when they were robbed at gunpoint just as they returned home. Chilling CCTV footage from the car parking area of their home shows the family being robbed of their valuables by three masked men.

Varun Bahl said he saw three men, with their faces covered, on a motorcycle outside his home when they were returning home from his wife's parents' home. Nervous, the family chose not to enter the home and drove ahead. "Realising that the house gates are all open and that too in the middle of the night, I drove back to my house and parked my car in the front verandah," he said in his complaint.

What was to come next was captured by the CCTV camera in the family's car parking area. Mr Bahl can be seen running to close the gate when the three men barge inside, pointing a gun at him.

#WATCH Delhi: Family robbed at gunpoint by three masked miscreants at the parking of their residence in Model Town area around 3 am today. pic.twitter.com/KLFWbkMVpZ — ANI (@ANI) July 1, 2019

Varun Bahl said the masked men took his wallet and gold bracelet. "They didn't seem interested in my watch," he wrote in the complaint.

One of the robbers can be seen going up to the side of the car where his wife was sitting with their young children. The man opens her door and starts searching the car for valuables. All this while, the woman sits inside, with one of her children sleeping on her lap. The older child is seated behind.

The police, who have filed a First Information Report (FIR), are yet to make any arrests. They said the three robbers have carried out similar attacks in the past and that the men had fired at police personnel too.

