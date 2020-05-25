Restaurant Managers Allegedly Rob Food Delivery Executive In Delhi

Delhi: The injured delivery person was taken to AIIMS Trauma Centre by the police (File)

Two restaurant managers and their relative allegedly robbed a food delivery executive while he was alone in southeast Delhi's Aashtha Kunj park, police said on Sunday.

Police identified the three accused with the help of CCTV footage and arrested them on Saturday in Delhi, they said. The mobile phone and a knife the accused used in the robbery were also recovered from them, a police official said.

The accused were identified as Nishant Kumar, 21, and his brother Sushant Kumar, 24, and their relative Sumit Kumar.

The brothers are managers at separate restaurants while the other relative, Sumit, works as salesman at a hardware shop in Connaught Place. They all are residents of Garhi in East of Kailash, police said.

None of the three accused has any previous involvements in any crime. Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southeast) RP Meena said Nishant and Sumit are alcohol addict and due to the lockdown, they were facing shortage of money to fund their addiction.

According to police, the incident took place on Thursday night when Vishnu Kumar, the food delivery executive, was going to Sant Nagar in East of Kaliash from Rain Basera, Nehru Place.

In his complaint, Vishnu said when he reached near Aashtha Kunj park around 7.30 pm, three people accosted him and tried to snatch his mobile phone. When he resisted, Sumit attacked him with a knife and the other accused robbed his mobile phone.

The injured delivery person was taken to AIIMS Trauma Centre by the police.