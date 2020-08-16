Delhi Reports Twice As Many Recoveries As New Coronavirus Cases In A Day

The Coronavirus recovery rate in Delhi has now improved to more than 90 per cent.

In an encouraging milestone for Delhi, the number of recoveries in the national capital was more than double the fresh cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours. The coronavirus recovery rate in Delhi has now improved to more than 90 per cent, with 652 new cases and 1,310 recoveries being reported in a day, authorities said on Sunday.

Delhi's coronavirus tally now stands at 1,52,580, of which 1,37,561 have recovered, according to the health bulletin.

With eight deaths, this was the second time in a week that the daily number of deaths in the national capital dropped below 10.

Delhi's coronavirus tally breached the 1.5-lakh mark on Friday, 39 days after crossing 1 lakh, according to official figures.

Delhi government data showed that while the national capital recorded its first 50,000 cases in 110 days, the second 50,000 cases came in just 18 days, while the third 50,000 in 39 days.

Earlier, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain had said that the capital's doubling rate of coronavirus cases has now gone up to over 50 days while across India it was around 20 days.

"The country doubling rate is around 20 days and Delhi's doubling rate is over 50 days. One-third of people admitted in Delhi's hospital are outsiders," Mr Jain had said while speaking to ANI.

Delhi had reported its first case on March 1, and the tally reached 50,000 on June 19, taking 110 days, while the 1-lakh mark was breached in the next 18 days, on July 6.