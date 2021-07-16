Delhi Records 66 New Coronavirus Cases, Positivity Rate Dips After 7 Days

Coronavirus: Delhi's positivity rate dropped to 0.09 per cent. (File)

Delhi logged 66 cases of coronavirus in the last 24 hours with one related death for the third consecutive day today which pushed the overall infections in the city to 14,35,419 and the death count to 25,023. The positivity rate dipped slightly from 0.10 percent on Thursday to 0.9 percent today.

Compared to Thursday when Delhi added 72 cases, fewer infections were registered today.

The number of active cases in the city stands at 657 - a decrease from the previous day's 671 cases.

As many as 79 patients recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of recoveries to 14,09,739 in Delhi, the bulletin showed. The recovery rate in the city increased to 98.1 percent after remaining steady at 95.2 percent for seven consecutive days.

According to the bulletin, 228 people are currently in home isolation, a marginal drop from the previous day's figure of 230, while the number of containment zones declined to 418 from 439 a day ago.

During the same period, a total of 76,459 tests were conducted, an increase from 69,212 tests, the previous day. Of these, 52,223 RTPCR and 24,236 rapid antigen tests, were conducted in the last 24 hours, the bulletin added.

Delhi, which faced a deadly second wave of the pandemic, has been consistently reporting a decline in the number of new coronavirus cases. The second wave of the pandemic claimed a large number of lives in the national capital which witnessed a rapid increase in the number of infections leading to a shortage of medical oxygen, beds and medicines at various hospitals.

At its peak of the second wave, the city reported record 28,395 COVID-19 cases on April 20. The highest case positivity rate in the city was 36.2 percent on April 22 while the highest number of deaths were reported on May 3 at 448.