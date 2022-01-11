Delhi's Positivity Rate 25.65%, Highest Since May 5; 21,000 New Cases

The city also reported 23 deaths, the highest since June 16.

Delhi on Tuesday reported 21,259 new Covid cases, a 10% increase from yesterday (19,166), in the last 24 hours.

The positivity rate in the national capital stood at 25.65 per cent, the highest since May 5. The city also reported 23 deaths, the highest in the last 8 months.

There are currently 74,881 active Covid patients in the city, the highest in nearly eight months. About 50,796 patients are in home-isolation and the recovery rate stands at 93.70 per cent. As many as 12,161 patients were discharged in the past 24 hours.

The number of containment zones jumped to 17,629. Nearly 83,000 test were conducted in the last 24 hours.

"Don't worry, we will not impose a lockdown," the Delhi Chief Minister told news agency ANI on the surge in cases in the capital.

Delhi is likely to hit a peak of COVID-19 cases "definitely this week" and infections in the third wave may start falling after that, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain told NDTV today.

All private offices in Delhi will send employees into Work-From-Home in new Covid rules to tackle the surge in cases. Only offices considered essential services will be exempted.