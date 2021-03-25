Delhi Reports 1,515 Daily Covid Cases, Its Highest Spike This Year

Delhi: The number of active cases has crossed 5,000 (File)

Delhi has reported over 1,500 daily coronavirus cases for the first time this year. The figure is the capital city's highest single-day spike since December 16 last year.

According to the Delhi government, the city has logged 1,515 cases in the last 24 hours. The number of active cases has crossed 5,000. The national capital had last reported over 5,000 active cases on December 31 last year.

The city's recovery rate is 97.47 percent. In the last 24 hours, 903 patients were discharged.

The total number of people infected with the coronavirus in the national capital stands at 6,52,742.

The death count has reached 10,978, with a single-day addition of five.

In the last 24 hours, 89,836 people were tested.

On Wednesday, Delhi had logged 1,254 COVID-19 cases in 24 hours -- the previous biggest single-day spike in over three months.

The Delhi government earlier this week announced that it would conduct random testing at Delhi's airports, bus stops and railway stations to arrest the growth of the virus. The national capital's AAP government has also banned public celebration of the upcoming festivals.

After a lull of a few months, India, the second worst-hit country in the world, has been recording a massive upsurge in daily coronavirus numbers. Today, India's coronavirus figure was 53,476.

Maharashtra is the biggest contributor to the country's overall coronavirus numbers.

Experts blame Covid mutants and people's laxity in following the anti-coronavirus norms for the upsurge.

Earlier this month, at a meeting with chief ministers, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had asked the states to not let the country reach the second peak of infections.