Delhi Records Season's Coldest Morning With Temperature At 7.6 Degrees

Delhi today experienced its first coldest morning of this season as the minimum temperature dropped to 7.6 degrees Celsius, four notches below the season's average, the Meteorological office said."It is the coldest day of this season...," an official of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) told IANS.He also said that the sky will remain clear throughout the day with mist in the morning.The maximum temperature was likely to hover around 26 degrees Celsius. The humidity at 8.30 am was 69 per cent.At least 23 trains were delayed, two rescheduled and one cancelled (Delhi-Alipurduar Mahananda Express) due to fog in several parts of the northern India.Thursday's maximum temperature was recorded at 25.6 degrees Celsius, one notch below the season's average, while the minimum temperature settled at 9.6 degrees Celsius, two notches below the season's average.