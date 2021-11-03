Delhi Records Minimum Temperature Of 15.9 Degrees Celsius

The mercury is likely to drop by a few notches over the next two to three days (File)

Delhi recorded a minimum temperature of 15.9 degrees Celsius, a notch above normal, on Wednesday, the India Meteorological Department said.

The maximum temperature settled at 29.9 degrees Celsius, a notch below normal.

The mercury is likely to drop by a few notches over the next two to three days with the wind direction changing to northwesterly, the meteorological department said.

Northwesterly winds are cold and blow from the Himalayas towards the plains.

The minimum temperature is predicted to drop to 14 degrees Celsius on November 5.

The capital's air quality remained "very poor" for the second consecutive day on Wednesday and is likely to take a turn for the worse over the next two days even if no crackers are burst on Diwali.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board, the capital recorded a 24-hour average air quality index (AQI) of 314. It was 303 on Tuesday and 281 on Monday.

The neighbouring cities of Faridabad (337), Gurgaon (330), Ghaziabad (353) and Noida (327) also recorded very poor air quality.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered "good", 51 and 100 "satisfactory", 101 and 200 "moderate", 201 and 300 "poor", 301 and 400 "very poor", and 401 and 500 "severe".