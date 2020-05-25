Delhi Records 45 Degrees Temperature, Thunderstorm Predicted For Weekend

Temperature in Delhi for the next four days would oscillate between 45-46 degrees Celsius (File)

The national capital has been reeling under the effect of heat wave conditions this past week and as per information provided by India Meteorological Department (IMD), mercury levels touched 45 degrees Celsius on Monday.

People could be seen drinking water while standing under tree shades to avoid high temperatures. Animals and birds could also be seen searching for water for relief from the heat.

Dust and thunderstorm have been predicted for later in the week by India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The weatherman on Sunday predicted that the temperature in Delhi for the next four days would oscillate between 45 degrees Celsius and 46 degrees Celsius and after that, the region is expected to be battered by rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms.