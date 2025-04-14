Delhi Records 21.6 Degree Celsius, Air Quality At Moderate Level

Delhi recorded a minimum temperature of 21.6 degrees Celsius on Monday, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The humidity levels stood at 60 per cent at 8.30 am.

The maximum temperature is expected to settle around 39 degrees Celsius, the IMD said.

Delhi's Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 176, in the 'moderate' category, at 9 am, Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data showed.

An AQI between 0-50 is considered 'good', 51-100 'satisfactory', 101-200 'moderate', 201-300 'poor', 301-400 'very poor', and 401-500 'severe'.

