Delhi Records Highest Minimum Temperature In April At 25.6 Celsius In 3 Years

Delhi on Wednesday recorded its highest minimum temperature in April in three years, with the mercury settling at 25.6 degrees Celsius, 5.6 degrees above normal, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

"Yesterday, warm night conditions were observed only at Palam. Today, they have been recorded at all five synoptic stations," the IMD said.

In both 2024 and 2023, the minimum temperature had not touched 25 degrees Celsius, according to the weather department.

The highest minimum temperature in 2024 was 24 degrees Celsius, while in 2023, it was 23.6 degrees, the data shows.

A similar trend was seen in 2022, when the highest minimum temperature was recorded at 26.2 degrees Celsius.

The IMD has forecast a partly cloudy sky and issued a yellow alert for heatwave conditions. The maximum temperature is expected to settle at around 40 degrees Celsius.

The relative humidity at 8.30 am was 51 per cent.

The air quality was recorded in the poor category as the Air Quality Index (AQI) at 9 am was at 233.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), an AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

