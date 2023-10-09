Delhi Recorded 200 Days Of 'Good To Moderate' Air Quality This Year

Delhi has recorded 200 days of "good to moderate" air quality this year so far, a first since 2015 excluding 2020 which saw a strict lockdown due to COVID-19, the Centre's Commission for Air Quality Management said on Monday.

Delhi on Monday recorded a 24-hour average air quality index of 175 which falls in the moderate category.

"For the first time since 2015 (barring Covid affected 2020), Delhi's Air Quality Index (AQI) has been in 'Good to Moderate' AQI category for 200 days," the CAQM posted on X.

The total number of "good to moderate" air quality days during the corresponding period in 2022, 2021 and 2019 stood at 154, 183 and 174 respectively, it said.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered "good", 51 and 100 "satisfactory", 101 and 200 "moderate", 201 and 300 "poor", 301 and 400 "very poor", and 401 and 500 "severe".

