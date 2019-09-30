Nepal Man Arrested For Raping, Attempting To Kill 6-Year-Old: Delhi Cops

The accused was arrested from Delhi for the rape of a 6-year-old in 2015, police said (Representational)

A Nepalese man on the run since 2015 after allegedly raping and attempting to kill a six-year-old girl was arrested on Sunday, police said.

Vijay, 49, is a resident of Bharatpur at Chaitwan in Nepal and used to work in a garment export house in Okhla. He often provided financial help to the survivor's family, they said.

As the girl's father had allegedly abused Vijay, he planned to teach him a lesson and raped the six-year-old on August 10, 2015, police said. He also allegedly tried to kill her.

In a complaint, the girl's mother stated that on the day of the incident she had gone to pick up her daughter from school around 4 pm but when she reached there, she was told that a person claiming to be the child's grandfather had picked her up at 1 pm, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central) Mandeep Singh Randhawa said.

Later in the day, the child was found lying in a pool of blood near Sanjay Colony and was rushed to a hospital, the officer added.

A case was registered at the Okhla Police Station and several teams were formed to trace the accused, the DCP said.

Investigations revealed that after committing the crime, Vijay had fled to Nepal. Subsequently, he was declared a proclaimed offender and a charge sheet was filed against him in the court on June 6, 2018, the officer said.

After locating him in Nepal, a police informer was sent there who gained his trust and convinced him that the rape case against him had been closed.

The police informer also offered to arrange a job for him claiming there was a shortage of tailors in Delhi, the officer added.

As Vijay arrived on Saturday, he was arrested from Delhi Gate area, he said.

In the last four years, Vijay worked as a tailor in various places in Nepal, they added.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.