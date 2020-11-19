98% Of Rape Accused Know Survivor Or Victim: Delhi Police Tells Panel

Delhi Rape Cases: Accused was a stranger only in 2 per cent of the total cases, said police.

About 98 percent of the accused in the rape cases filed in Delhi "were either close relatives or acquaintances" of the survivors or victims, a parliamentary panel was told on Wednesday by the Delhi Police.

The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Home Affairs - headed by Congress MP Anand Sharma - was reviewing the functioning of the police in matters related to crime against women.

In 44 per cent of the rape cases in Delhi, the accused was a member of family or a family friend, a relative in 13 per cent cases and a neighbour in 12 per cent of the total cases.

While making a presentation on the heinous crime and the relationship between rape victims and survivors and the accused, Delhi Police informed the panel that the accused in 26 per cent of the total cases are somehow known person to the victim, three per cent were either employer or co-workers.

The accused was a stranger in just two per cent of the cases.

Along with the Delhi Police, officials of the Ministry of Home Affairs and the Ministry of Women and Child Development shared information linked to such cases before the panel at a meeting.

Sources said during the meeting, members of the panel suggested a slew of measures such as more emphasis on gender sensitisation and launching of awareness campaigns to prevent such cases.

Those who attended the meeting included Additional Secretary in the Union Home Ministry Punya Salila Srivastava, Commissioner of Delhi Police S N Shrivastava.