Moderate Rain In Delhi, Neighbouring Cities To Get Rain Too: Forecast

Several parts of Delhi received moderate rainfall this morning. (File)

Parts of the national capital received moderate rainfall this morning, bringing much-needed respite from the humid temperature.

Light to moderate rainfall was reported in Saket, Malviya Nagar, Burari, GTB Nagar, East of Kailash, Lajpat Nagar and Kailash Hills areas.

The weather office has predicted light to moderate intensity intermittent rain in Delhi and its neighbouring cities in the next few hours.

"Thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of most places of Delhi, NCR (Loni Dehat, Hindon Air Force Station, Noida, Faridabad, Ballabhgarh, Manesar Gurugram) Rajaund, Assandh, Safidon, Panipat, Gohana, Gannaur... over two hours," IMD's Regional Weather Forecasting Centre (RWFC) tweeted around 10:50 am.

The minimum temperature settled at one notch above the normal at 26.5 degrees Celsius, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The maximum temperature for the day is expected to settle at 34 degrees Celsius in the capital. The relative humidity at 8:30 am on Friday was 92 per cent, the weather office said.

On Thursday, several parts of the national capital witnessed rains while the weather office has predicted more rains for the next two days.

Areas that witnessed showers include isolated places in Lutyens Delhi near India Gate, Sansad Marg, ITO, Palam, Shahdara, Dilshad Garden, Ayanagar, Deramandi, Pitampura and Najafgarh.

The weather office said Delhi received 0.8 mm rainfall in the 24 hours ending 8.30 am on Friday.



