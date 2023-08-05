Rain In Parts Of Delhi And Noida, More Showers Expected Today

The national capital received 384.6 mm of rainfall in July.

Parts of Delhi and Noida received moderate rainfall Saturday morning, bringing respite from the heat in the region. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted light rainfall in parts of Delhi on Saturday, with the maximum temperature expected to be around 34 degrees Celsius.

"Spell of rain and thundershower with gusty winds about (20-30 kmph) will occur at some places of Baghpat, Bulandshahr, Central Delhi, East Delhi, Faridabad, Gautam Buddha Nagar, Greatar Noida, Ghaziabad, Hapur, Meerut, New Delhi, North Delhi, Noida, North East, Shahdara, South Delhi and South East Delhi over the districts of Delhi NCR during the next 1-2 hours," the weather office said today.

Delhi's air quality saw a marked improvement in July, thanks to plentiful rains that helped to cleanse the air. The average maximum temperature also fell to its lowest level since 2016, making for a more agreeable summer, according to data from the weather office and the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

The national capital received 384.6 mm of rainfall in July, the second-highest amount in the month in the last 15 years. This is significantly higher than the normal rainfall for July, which is 195.8 mm.

The average maximum temperature in Delhi in July was 34.7 degrees Celsius, the lowest since 2016 when it was 34.5 degrees Celsius.