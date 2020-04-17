Light Rains Bring Temperature Down Slightly In Delhi

Delhi recorded a maximum of 37.8 degrees Celsius, two notches less than that recorded on Thursday, and a minimum of 23.8 degrees Celsius.

Delhi experienced light rains today (Representational)

New Delhi:

Light rains in Delhi brought the mercury down marginally on Friday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

The city recorded a maximum of 37.8 degrees Celsius, two notches less than that recorded on Thursday, and a minimum of 23.8 degrees Celsius.

The weather station at Palam recorded a maximum of 39.2 degrees Celsius, the highest in the city.

Humidity levels oscillated between 28 and 54 percent.

The IMD said the maximum temperature is expected to hover around 40 degrees Celsius till April 20.

The weatherman predicted a partly cloudy sky and thundery development, with winds gusting up to 40 kilometres per hour on Saturday.

The maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to settle at 39 and 22 degrees Celsius, respectively.

