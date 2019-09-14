Light Rain Predicted For Delhi On Sunday, Say Weather Officials

Delhi Rain: Weather officials have predicted generally cloudy sky for Sunday with light rain (File Photo)

It was a humid Saturday in Delhi with the mercury setting at just over 35 degrees Celsius, officials said.

According to the Meteorological Department, the maximum temperature was recorded at 35.2 degree Celsius, a notch above the normal, and the minimum temperature was at 27.6 degree Celsius, three notches above the normal.

The relative humidity oscillated between 80 to 63 per cent.

Weather officials have predicted generally cloudy sky for Sunday with light rain and the maximum and minimum temperature would be around 34 and 27 degrees Celsius, respectively.

