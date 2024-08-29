Pics: Flooding, Massive Traffic Jams In Delhi After Overnight Rain

Delhi Rain: Following incessant heavy rain, waterlogging and traffic jams are being seen in many places.

The national capital awoke this morning to severe waterlogging and massive traffic jams caused by heavy overnight rain. The downpour resulted in waterlogging on Mehrauli-Badarpur road, the Parade Road Underpass in the Cantonment area, and some parts of Dhaula Kuan, which also contributed to the traffic slowdowns.

The minimum temperature was recorded at 23 degrees Celsius, three degrees below the season's average, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The humidity level was 100 per cent at 8:30 am.

The Safdarjung Observatory, which provides representative data for the national capital, recorded 77.1 mm of rainfall in the last 24 hours up to 8:30 am today.

The Lodhi Road Observatory recorded 92.2 mm of rainfall, Ridge 18.2 mm, Palam 54.5 mm, and Ayanagar 62.4 mm, the weather office reported.

In posts on X, Delhi Traffic Police has provided information about waterlogged roads and asked commuters to plan their journeys accordingly.

Traffic movement is affected on both carriageways of GTK Road, from Mukarba Chowk towards Azadpur Chowk and vice versa, due to waterlogging near the GTK Depot, they said.

Traffic is also affected on both carriageways of MB Road, from Khanpur towards Shooting Range T-Point and vice versa, and on the Nangloi to Tikri Border carriageway of Rohtak Road due to waterlogging.

The Air Quality Index (AQI) of the national capital was recorded in the "satisfactory" category with a reading of 60 at 9 am, according to the Central Pollution Control Board.