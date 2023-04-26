Top Delhi School Gets Bomb Threat On Email, Nothing Found So Far

The Delhi Public School, Mathura Road today received a bomb threat via an email. The school was cleared after the threat, and Delhi Police are conducting a search of the premises. Cops have not found anything.

Along with police, bomb squad officials and ambulances are also present at the spot.

Police say that they received a call from the school authorities at around 8.10 am today. The school was immediately evacuated.

"There is no threat as no suspicious object found on the school premises yet. The situation is normal. Bomb Disposal Squad, Dog squad and SWAT team sanitising the school buildings," Rajesh Deo, DCP South East said.

Earlier this month, 'The Indian School' in Delhi's Sadiq Nagar had received a threat via an email claiming that there are bombs on the premise. The school was evacuated as the bomb squad and other agencies inspected the premises for any explosive substance. The mail was later declared a hoax.