'Just For Fun': Why Teen Student Of Posh Delhi School Planned A Bomb Hoax

The Delhi Public School student told police that he planned the prank "just for fun"

Days after a top school in Delhi received a bomb threat, police have said that it was a hoax mail sent by one of its students.

Police said that the threat mail was sent to Mathura Road's 'Delhi Public School' (DPS) by a 16-year-old student who "just wanted to have fun."

The student, during a counselling session, told police that he planned the prank "just for fun", and that he got the idea after a hoax threat was received at 'The Indian School' in Delhi's Sadiq Nagar.

On Wednesday, the school had received a threat mail claiming that a bomb had been planted on its premises, following which police had evacuated and sanitised the school.

However, no suspicious object was found at the school during the police search.

Police during its investigation found that the email id from which the mail was received was linked to the minor student.

"Being a minor, the student was neither detained, nor questioned. We have counselled him," officials said.

A similar incident was reported at the 'The Indian School' last month. The school was evacuated as the bomb squad and other agencies inspected the premises for any explosive substance. The mail was later declared a hoax.

The accused in the case is yet to be traced.