Delhi Police Seize 879 Kgs Of Illegal Firecrackers In Undercover Raid

Delhi Police seized illegal firecrackers weighing 879 kilograms from a man in Delhi's Sadar Bazaar area on Tuesday, in a joint raid with the district administration.

The accused has been identified as Mohammed Izaj, a Bihar resident.

As per the district administration, a team of officials was formed after receiving information about the sale and purchase of illegal firecrackers in Sadar Bazaar. The team disguised themselves as vendors from Haryana who wanted to purchase firecrackers from Delhi.

They asked street vendors about some possible sellers and were eventually introduced to Mohammed Izaj, who facilitated the sales of firecrackers on a commission basis.

On reaching the shop/godown of the accused, the officials discovered two rooms filled with firecrackers, found to weigh approximately 879 kilograms. Officials informed the police, and handed over the seized firecrackers to them.

After being instructed to take the action against the seller, the Delhi Police will register a case against the accused under the relevant sections of law.

District Magistrate Akriti Sagar said to ANI, "As per the directions of Supreme Court and Chief Secretary of Delhi, we had formed 15 teams to stop the sale and purchase of firecrackers. Today, we got to know about the selling of firecrackers in Teliwara, Sadar Bazar. 879 kilograms of firecrackers were seized."

"We told the police and one person has been detained. The firecrackers were brought from UP side, the rest will be known after the police investigation," he added.

Further investigation into the matter is ongoing.