Delhi Police Officer Charged For 'Stealing' Over 70 Case Files

A Delhi Police Sub-Inspector has been booked on the charge of stealing over 70 case files, certificates and dozens of complaint copies after transfer from one police station to another, an officer said on Thursday.

According to the FIR, accused Abhishek Singh was booked under Section 409 of the Indian Penal Code dealing with criminal breach of trust by public servant as he allegedly stole and kept with him government papers without authority.

As per the police manual and bylaws, any Investigating Officer who is transferred from one police station to another, he/she should submit the case files in 'malkhana' of the police station concerned or hand over these to the officer replacing him, a police officer said.

"After we came to know that Abhishek Singh had stolen case files, we sent several reminders and even tried to communicate with him through telephone calls and text messages to give back all 70 case files to the Govindpuri police station where he was posted till last month. However, he did not respond. We had no other option and decided to register an FIR against him," another officer connected to the probe told IANS on the condition of anonymity.

"These 70 files and 24 certificates are related to cases of murders, attempt to murder, robbery and other crime. The verifications of individual cases are required for further probe. The accused officer was Investigating Officer in some of these cases," he said.

"As he stole these case files from the police station locker, investigations in these 70 cases had come to a standstill. These files are also required for court proceedings," the officer said.

"Top police officers, including Deputy Commissioner of Police Chinmoy Biswal, had directed us to take legal action against him. An Additional SHO-ranked officer has been deputed to investigate this case," the officer added.