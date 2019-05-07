Sub-Inspector Commits Suicide In Southwest Delhi

No foul play is suspected till now, the police said. (Representational)

A Delhi Police sub-inspector allegedly committed suicide today by shooting himself with a service pistol in South West Delhi, the police said.

The Vasant Vihar police station was informed at 3:28 am regarding the admission of Sanjeev Kumar at AIIMS Trauma Centre.

"On reaching the hospital, the investigating officer found that the injured has sustained bullet injury. He succumbed during treatment," Deputy Commissioner of Police (southwest) Devender Arya said.

Mr Kumar was posted with the police control unit since last three-four years, the police said.

Investigations revealed that the police official was sitting outside the PCR van near his base on a chair, when other police personnel heard a gun shot. They checked and found his service pistol hanging with a cord and blood oozing out from his chest, the DCP said.

They informed the control room following which Mr Kumar was taken to the hospital, where he succumbed during treatment, the officer added.

A crime team was called at the spot and no foul play is suspected till now, the DCP said.

In another incident, a Delhi Police head constable allegedly committed suicide by shooting himself with his service pistol at the staff quarters in west Delhi's Hari Nagar area on Sunday night. The man, Satish Kumar, 50, was posted at the Vikaspuri police station.

