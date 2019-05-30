Delhi Police Issues Traffic Advisory For PM Modi's Swearing-In

The Delhi Police has made elaborate security arrangements for smooth conduct of the function.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will take oath this evening for a second straight term after he led the BJP to an impressive victory in the Lok Sabha elections. Nearly 8,000 guests, including leaders from Bimstec countries, Diplomats, senior political leaders etc, are scheduled to attend the ceremony, making it the biggest-ever event at the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

The Delhi Police has made elaborate security arrangements for smooth conduct of the event. Roads leading to Rajpath (from Vijay chowk to Rashtrapati Bhawan), Vijay Chowk, South Avenue, North Avenue, Dara-Shikoh road, will be closed for traffic between 4 PM to 9 PM today, the Delhi Police said.

Th advisory also warned of congestion in Akbar Road, Rajpath, Teen Murti Marg, Krishna Menon Marg, Pandit Pant Marg, Talkatora Road, Gurudwara Rakab Ganj Road, Tyagaraj Marg, S.P. Marg, Khushak Road, K. Kamaraj Marg, Rajaji Marg, Shanti Path, Raisina Road (beyond R/A Rail Bhawan towards Parliament House) and Moti Lal Nehru Marg (beyond R/A Udyog Bhawan towards R.P. Bhawan) from 4 PM till 9 PM, and asked commuters to plan their journey accordingly.

All motorists are advised to follow the directions of the traffic police on duty, it added.

Nearly 8,000 guests, including VVIPs, will attend the swearing-in ceremony of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his council of ministers. "It will be the biggest-ever event at the Rashtrapati Bhavan. 8,000 people are coming," Ashok Malik, Press Secretary to the President, was quoted as saying by news agency IANS. The ceremony will be held in the forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhavan, the same venue as in 2014.