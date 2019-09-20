On Camera, Delhi Cop Trains Son, Daughter At Shooting Range; Suspended

In the video, Sanjeev Kumar can be seen training his son and daughter, at the shooting range

A Delhi Police officer has been suspended after a video surfaced on social media showing him training his son and daughter at a firing range in the New Police Lines, Kingsway Camp, officials said on Thursday.

The video went viral on social media on September 13, following which the officer was suspended and a departmental inquiry initiated, they said.

"Reserve Inspector Sanjeev Kumar, in-charge of District Lines, has been suspended and a departmental inquiry has been initiated into the matter. Police are verifying all the facts seen in the video," a senior Delhi police officer said.

In the video, Sanjeev Kumar can be seen training his son and daughter, at the shooting range. The officer first shows them how to fire and later, hands them sophisticated weapons.

The shooting range is hired for annual target practice of officers and is not to be used by the public at the time, officials said. The District Lines unit is in charge of organising the target practice, they added.

Sanjeev Kumar was posted with the Delhi Police in the northwest district.

