Delhi Police Head Constable Arrested For Killing Man With Service Pistol: Cops

The service pistol used to kill the man has been seized, police said (Representational)

A Delhi Police head constable has been arrested for killing a 28-year-old man with his service pistol today morning after a quarrel broke out between them, officials said.

Surender (47), posted at Delhi's Shahbad Dairy police station, has been dismissed from service following the incident, they said.

The incident took place near a hotel in Delhi's Budh Vihar area today morning, when the head constable was returning home after his night shift duty, police said.

He was coming in a car along with a man, Deepak Gehlawat, who runs a gym in southwest Delhi's Dwarka Mor, police said.

A quarrel broke out between them following which Surender shot mr Gehlawat with his service pistol, a senior police officer said.

Deepak Gehlawat was shot twice and sustained injuries on his left forearm and upper chest. He was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was declared dead on arrival, the officer said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Rohini) PK Mishra said, "He (head constable) has been arrested and a case of murder has been registered against him. He has also been dismissed from service. We are questioning him further to ascertain the motive behind the killing."

The service pistol used to kill Deepak Gehlawat has been seized, he said.

It is yet to be ascertained whether Mr Gehlawat, was just an acquaintance or his friend, the officer said, adding that further investigation is underway.

"Delhi Police is committed to implement measures for the welfare of the staff and improve professionalism. But there can be no tolerance for such kind of deviant behaviour," Additional Delhi Police PRO Anil Mittal said, adding, Delhi Police condemns the act of head constable.