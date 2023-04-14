Delhi Police Charge 4 With Murder In Delhi Hit-And-Drag Case

The four deliberately dragged the woman for several kilometres, knowing she was stuck.

Four men have been charged with murder in the egregious hit-and-drag incident on New Year's Day in which a young woman died after being dragged 13 km under a car in Delhi.

Amit Khanna, Krishna, Manoj Mittal and Mithun killed Anjali Singh, 20, in the most barbaric manner, the Delhi Police told a court yesterday.

The men had many opportunities to save Anjali after hitting her on a road in Delhi's Kanjhawala in the early hours of January 1, the police have said in a charge sheet submitted to the court.

The four deliberately dragged the woman for several kilometres, knowing she was stuck in the car's engine, the police told the court.

The crime was committed in two stages, according to the charge sheet - when Anjali Singh, who was riding her scooter, was rammed by the car, and when she was dragged under it.

The men stopped the car around 5-600 metres from the site of the accident and the driver came out of the car to check if the woman was stuck underneath.

The charge sheet cites witness accounts, CCTV camera footage and other evidence to establish that four men were in the car. Amit Khanna was driving and Manoj Mittal was sitting with him in the front seat.

Six witnesses have been listed in the charge sheet.

The account of the woman's friend, who was riding with her and fled after the accident, has been included in the charge sheet. An autorickshaw driver who reported the body under the car to the police is also a witness.

The incident triggered waves of outrage and anger and raised questions about road safety. Seven men were arrested, including three accused of helping in a cover-up after the crime.