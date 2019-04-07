Delhi Police Asks Eateries In Connaught Place To Not Allow Weapons

The advisory comes after an incident of accidental firing at a cafe in Connaught Place

The Delhi Police has issued an advisory to all eateries, pubs and cafes in Connaught Place asking them to ensure that weapons are not allowed into their premises, following an incident of accidental firing in one of popular coffee shops in the area.

Officials said that in order to avoid any untoward incident, Connaught Place police station issued an advisory in this regard on Saturday to all the eateries, pubs, cafes and restaurants across the area.

The advisory has been issued to all the eateries in its area to strengthen the safety and security measures, senior police officer Madhur Verma, said. They have been asked to not allow customers with firearms or concealed weapons, he added.

"The security of human life and property is our main concern and of utmost importance. In view of recent incident of an accidental fire from firearm by the customer at one of the eating houses located in the area of Connaught Place, you are hereby strictly advised to ensure that a board "All weapons including concealed firearms are prohibited" is displayed at prominent place in your establishment. Apart from that, security staff of your establishment should be briefed to have close watch on such suspects to prevent such an incident," the advisory read.

This comes after a 61-year-old man was arrested on Thursday after his pistol went off at a coffee shop in Connaught Place, creating panic.

Anil Kumar, had come to the coffee shop for a meeting with his clients. When he stood up to leave, his pistol fell on the floor triggering it accidentally. However, no one was injured.

