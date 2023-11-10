Delhi Police Arrests Cop Posing As Traffic Officer And Extorting Drivers

A formal complaint against the accused was filed at the Punjabi Bagh police station.

Delhi Police on Friday said it arrested one of its own on charges of posing as a traffic officer and extorting motorists.

According to Delhi Police, the accused personnel is posted in the Third Battalion of the force and was briefly put on traffic duty earlier.

The incident came to light on the night of November 8-9 when a truck driver lodged a complaint with a local traffic police post against a policeman, who he claimed was flagging down vehicles and extorting motorists barely 200 metres away from them.

As soon as the traffic officers proceeded to investigate, the accused saw them and tried to escape, police said, adding that he was caught and arrested.

A formal complaint against the accused was filed at the Punjabi Bagh police station and a case was registered under IPC sections 170 and 419, police said, adding the matter is under investigation.

Further details are awaited.

