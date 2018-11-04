Delhi Plans To Allow Shops Inside Subways To End "Anti-Social" Activities

The PWD has sought a list of subways wherever opening of shops is feasible and can operate till late at night.

Delhi | | Updated: November 04, 2018 13:57 IST
Officials have also asked for adequate lighting in Delhi's subways. (File)

New Delhi: 

The Delhi government has drawn up a plan to provide space for opening of shops in subways following a number of complaints of "anti-social activities" being carried out after evening hours.

The directions were issued at a meeting, held on October 29, chaired by Public Works Department (PWD)'s Engineer-in-Chief Puneet Kumar Vats.

The PWD has sought a list of subways wherever opening of shops is feasible and can operate till late at night.

According to the department, the issue of anti-social activities was also taken up in the recently-held meeting chaired by Lt Governor Anil Baijal.

Officials have also asked for adequate lighting besides proper cleaning in the city's subways.

