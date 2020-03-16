Delhi Offers Pay And Use Quarantine Facilities In Premier Hotels

Coronavirus: These hotels in Delhi can be booked for the mandatory '14-day quarantine' (Representational)

The Delhi government on Monday said it is offering pay and use quarantine facilities in three premier hotels in the Aerocity near the airport for people amid the fear of coronavirus spread.



Mr Kejriwal informed that while the government quarantine facilities are available, the Delhi government has also arranged three hotels -- RedFox, IBIS and Lemon Tree -- situated near the Indira Gandhi International Airport as the pay and use quarantine facilities.



"Those who need to use these hotels will need to pay. These hotels in Delhi can be booked for the mandatory '14-day quarantine' for travellers reaching Delhi from abroad. The bills will have to be paid by the guests who want luxurious isolation during the quarantine," the Chief Minister said.



He said many people coming from abroad who are being quarantined "require high-end facilities".



"The Delhi government has asked the three hotels near the airport to set aside 182 rooms for this purpose, at a fixed price."



Mr Kejriwal said there are sufficient 500 beds in the city to deal with any emergency under the government's arrangement.



He said wherever patients need to be isolated, the government is doing that.



"We are also going for home quarantine and keeping an eye on those who have been kept in isolation at home. We request them to not get involved with people to not let the coronavirus spread," Mr Kejriwal said.



The maximum limit of the per day rate has been set at Rs 3,100. The facility has been started from Monday.

