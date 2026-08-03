Delhi Couple Dies As Roof Of House Collapses, Child Escapes Unhurt

A couple died after the roof of their one-storey house collapsed in Delhi's New Usmanpur area, police said on Monday.

The incident took place at around 10 pm on Sunday in JP Nagar under the New Usmanpur police station limits. A child, who was also present in the house, escaped unhurt, they said.

According to the police, the couple was inside the rented accommodation when the roof of the house suddenly gave way, trapping them under the debris.

Police, fire department personnel and rescue teams rushed to the spot after receiving information about the collapse and launched a rescue operation.

The couple was pulled out from the rubble and taken to a hospital, where doctors declared them dead.

The deceased were identified as Tinku (32) and his wife Urmila (30), police said.

Police said the exact cause of the collapse is yet to be ascertained. An investigation into the incident is underway.

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