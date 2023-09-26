Delhi Man Abducts, Kills Friend Over Rs 2 Lakh After Failing To Pay EMIs

Sachin had been finding it difficult to meet the expenses

A Delhi man kidnapped and killed his friend for ransom as he had been struggling to bear his household expenses due to a financial crunch, officials have said.



Police said Sachin hatched a conspiracy to kidnap his friend Nitin and extort Rs 2 lakh from his family after he failed to pay installments for his motorcycle.

Sachin had been finding it difficult to meet the expenses after a new addition to his family - his two-month-old daughter.

Sachin had known Nitin since 2018.

About 15 days ago, Sachin discussed his plan with another friend, Arun. They knew that Nitin's family owned a house in Northeast Delhi and believed they could easily pay Rs 2 lakh.

On September 19, Sachin invited Nitin to his home for drinks while Arun was already present there.

They then went to Ghaziabad to buy liquor and had drinks near the railway tracks. While they were returning to Delhi, Arun and Sachin stabbed Nitin to death and dumped his body in the bushes.

They called Nitin's sister the next day and told her that they have abducted her brother, asking her to pay Rs 2 lakh.

However, soon they realised that Nitin's family had approached police and decided to leave Delhi.

While Sachin has been arrested from Rajasthan's Ganga Nagar, a search is on to catch Arun who is from Uttar Pradesh, officials said, adding that Nitin's body was recovered from the Ghaziabad bushes.