Delhi Minister Accused Of Violating Lockdown, Confronted By Senior Cop

Delhi Food Minister Imran Hussain was accused of violating the COVID-19 lockdown in the city on Monday by a senior police officer who was seen reprimanding the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader on video.

The AAP MLA was seen in the Sadar Bazaar area of Delhi on Monday evening, one of the coronavirus hotspots in the city, travelling with a group of around 25 people and several cars.

His convoy also had the Sub Divisional Magistrate and Additional District Magistrate.

According to the police, Station House Officer Ashok Kumar objected to the gathering led by Mr Hussain and accused him of disregarding physical distancing guidelines.

The police officer was seen scolding the minister in a video recorded by witnesses.

"(Minister) Satyendar Jain is from your government not ours... You can do your work but you are interfering in ours," Mr Kumar said.

"The crowd is because of you," Imran Hussain is heard telling the police officer and then appeals to the people to not assembly in one place.

Police sources said they are considering taking action against the minister.

With 190 new coronavirus cases in Delhi on Monday, the total rose to 3,108, but no deaths were reported for the second successive day, according to the Delhi government. So far, 54 people have died of coronavirus in the city, officials said.

The cases also include the private secretary of southwest Delhi District Magistrate Rahul Singh, prompting the IAS officer to go into self-quarantine, an official said.

Two Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) volunteers engaged in food distribution at a Delhi government-run centres in Mehrauli also tested positive, following which several localities in the area have been declared as containment zones.

The number of containment zones in the national capital rose to 99 on Monday.