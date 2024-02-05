Delhi Minimum Temperature Settles At 12 Degrees, 3 Notches Above Season's Average

The relative humidity at 8.30 am stood at 96 per cent. (File)

Delhiites woke up to a windy Monday morning with the minimum temperature settling at 12.4 degrees Celsius, three notches above the season's average.

The weather office has forecast a generally cloudy sky for the day with the maximum temperature expected to settle at 22 degrees Celsius.

Delhi recorded 0.2 mm of precipitation between 8.30 am on Sunday and 8.30 am on Monday.

